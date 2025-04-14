New Strong Buy Stocks for April 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Allianz SE ALIZY: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This global insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH: This payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander, S.A. SAN: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Credit Agricole S.A. CRARY: This company that provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

