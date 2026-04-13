New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alcoa AA: This company, which is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

Brainsway BWAY: This commercial stage medical device company, which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Five Below FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance REFI: This commercial real estate finance company, which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote

BWX Technologies BWXT: This company, which supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

BWX Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

BWX Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.