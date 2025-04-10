New Strong Buy Stocks for April 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. CBNA: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM: This natural and organic food retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

