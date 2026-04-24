A New Social Security Proposal Could Help Protect the Trust Funds -- but There's a Catch

Key Points

Social Security's trust funds are set to run out within the decade.

If that happens, benefits could be slashed by around 20%.

There are several potential solutions on the table, but nothing is concrete yet.

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Social Security has been on shaky financial ground for years, and it could potentially lead to benefit cuts in the next decade if lawmakers don't find a solution soon.

Experts have proposed several potential solutions, such as taxing higher earners, raising the full retirement age, and increasing the payroll tax itself. All of these proposals have benefits and drawbacks, and nothing is concrete yet.

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A new potential solution could help resolve some of Social Security's cash problems, but it comes at a cost for some retirees.

When will the trust funds run out?

First, it's important to understand why Social Security is in financial trouble in the first place. While the program itself is not going bankrupt or running out of money, it is in a deficit.

Social Security runs primarily on payroll taxes. Current workers pay into the system throughout their careers, and that money is paid out to retirees and other beneficiaries. In recent years, however, Social Security has been paying out more than it's receiving in income.

The Social Security Administration has been tapping its two trust funds to bridge the gap and avoid benefit cuts for now, but those funds are expected to run out by 2034. If lawmakers don't implement a solution before then, the program's income sources are projected to cover only around 81% of future benefits -- meaning monthly checks could be slashed by around 20%.

A new, yet controversial, solution

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, implementing a "six-figure limit" on Social Security benefits could resolve around one-fifth of the program's cash shortfall.

This solution caps the total benefit for a couple retiring at full retirement age at $100,000. Individuals filing at full retirement age could receive a maximum of $50,000 per year in benefits, according to the proposal.

These limits would affect only the highest earners. Among all retired workers, the average benefit amounts to just under $25,000 per year, according to April 2026 data from the Social Security Administration.

In 2026, the maximum benefit at age 67 -- which is the full retirement age for everyone born in 1960 or later -- is $4,207 per month, or $50,484 per year. In other words, this new proposal would affect only retirees on track to earn the highest possible Social Security benefit.

Benefit cuts are incredibly unpopular among older adults, however. Around 95% of retirees oppose any benefit reduction that would affect those already retired, according to a 2025 survey from nonpartisan advocacy group The Senior Citizens League.

What does this mean for retirees?

This new proposal is just that -- a proposal. No new changes to Social Security or the trust funds have been implemented yet, so retirees don't need to worry about benefit cuts for now. That said, it's wise to prepare for cuts just in case.

The most effective solution may be to tax earnings above $400,000 for Social Security purposes, but even that proposal would only eliminate around 61% of the shortfall, according to a report from the University of Maryland. In other words, Congress may need to implement multiple solutions to ensure the trust funds remain solvent -- and some of those may involve reducing benefits.

There's no easy answer here for retirees, as much of Social Security's future is in lawmakers' hands. But staying informed could make it easier to plan your financial future.

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