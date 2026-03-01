The New Senior Tax Deduction: The Good, The Bad, and The Reality Explained

Key Points

The deduction is designed to help seniors reduce their taxes through 2028.

The lowest-income seniors are unlikely to benefit from the deduction.

Experts worry about the impact the tax break will have on the national deficit.

The 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) introduced a particularly interesting change for Americans 65 and older: a new, temporary tax deduction. Beginning this tax season, individuals age 65+ are eligible for an extra tax deduction of $6,000 ($12,000 for couples) in addition to the regular standard deduction and existing standard deduction for seniors.

Given that more than 17 million Americans age 65+ live at or below 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL), word of the deduction undoubtedly represents positive news. Whether or not someone lives below the FPL, paying less in taxes means more money to buy goods impacted by inflation.

Despite the impact taxes can have on retirement funds, not everyone views the tax deduction as a good thing. Here's an overview of what's good, what's bad, and what's really going on with the new deduction.

The good

Millions of aging Americans barely scrape by each month, robbing Peter to pay Paul to cover the cost of groceries or healthcare. There's no denying that receiving a larger tax refund will put badly needed money in their pockets and give them a little financial breathing room.

One group that won't receive the super-sized deduction is higher-earning Americans. The senior bonus deduction begins to phase out for single tax filers earning $75,000 and joint filers earning $150,000. It's largely targeted to reach those with lower incomes who are more likely to need the break.

The bad

This is not a deduction seniors should get used to. As written, the Act is set to expire at the end of 2028.

Perhaps more troubling are estimates of how much the deduction will increase the U.S. deficit. The new senior deduction is projected to cost nearly $91 billion over the four years it's in effect, contributing to the OBBBA's total estimated deficit increase of $4.1 trillion over the next decade (including interest costs).

For the lowest-income American seniors -- those who earn less than the standard tax deduction for their filing status -- claiming the senior deduction will not provide a benefit because they already have no tax liability.

Finally, the temporary deduction is expected to hasten the insolvency of Social Security and Medicare by one year, to 2032, by reducing revenue collected from the taxation of Social Security benefits.

The reality

It's easy to imagine that many older Americans never dreamed of how much they would pay in various taxes as they planned for retirement.

For those who benefit from the tax deduction, it's likely to be a welcome budgetary boon. The extra money may also help spur the economy as many seniors will have more money to spend.

Only time will tell if the benefits of the deduction outweigh the potential costs.

