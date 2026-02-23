New Research Says: Apple Could Be Safe From AI Bubble Fears

Key Points

Apple is charting a different path than other tech stocks.

The biggest risks of the AI trade don’t seem to apply.

With strong revenue growth announced in January and new products coming in March, the company’s future could be bright.

Is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) a tech stock or not? Based on recent trends, Apple stock is not performing like the rest of the technology market. In the past six months, the iPhone maker's share price is up about 17%, strongly outperforming the Nasdaq-100 index (up 8%) and major AI stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) (up 8.5%), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (down 22%), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) (down 11.3%).

New research from Bloomberg shows that Apple stock is becoming less correlated with the Nasdaq-100 index, reaching its lowest level of correlation since 2006. That means Apple's performance is becoming less like that of other tech companies. If other tech stocks go down, Apple might go up -- and could be a safer choice if you're worried about a possible AI stock bubble or the recent AI-driven tech stock sell-off.

Here are a few reasons why this stock might be a relatively safe choice for investors who fear the downsides of the AI trade.

Apple is beyond the fray of the AI boom (or bubble)

Investors have been driven by two conflicting narratives about tech stocks in the past few months. The first: Investors are concerned that major AI companies like Microsoft are over-investing in AI data centers and digital infrastructure. The second: Investors are selling software stocks in fear that AI will replace or disrupt most software as a service (SaaS) companies.

Apple seems to be avoiding this entire debate. It hasn't made big bets on AI-related capital expenditures, and it's not a software company that might get disrupted by new advances in AI coding tools. Instead, Apple mostly sells iPhones and other hardware. Although the company faces a few AI-related risks, such as its struggles to create an effective new AI-powered Siri, Apple might be immune to the current AI stock volatility.

Apple is growing fast and launching new products

Instead of worrying about AI, Apple seems focused on its core business of selling products -- and business is good. On Jan. 29, the company reported impressive quarterly financial results, with a 23% increase in net sales of the iPhone year over year, and a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue.

New products are in the pipeline, too. Apple is hosting a product launch event on March 4, and it is expected to release several new offerings in 2026, such as a new low-cost MacBook laptop and a new iPhone 17e at a lower price point than its flagship models. If Apple's new products get rave reviews, this could be a big boost to the stock -- no matter what happens with AI.

There are no guarantees of future performance, and Apple still faces some big risks. But if you want to stay invested in tech stocks without choosing sides in the AI bubble debate, Apple could be a good buy for long-term investors.

Ben Gran has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

