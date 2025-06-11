New Providence Acquisition Corp. III Announces Trading Separation of Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Starting June 16, 2025

New Providence Acquisition Corp. III will allow unit holders to separately trade Class A shares and warrants starting June 16, 2025.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. III announced that starting June 16, 2025, investors will be able to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants from the units sold in their initial public offering. The separated shares and warrants will trade under the symbols "NPAC" and "NPACW," respectively, while unseparated units will continue trading as "NPACU." The press release clarifies that it does not constitute an offer to sell securities where such offers would be illegal. New Providence Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition company focused on merging with or acquiring businesses, particularly in the consumer industry. The release contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, warning that actual results may vary significantly from those projections.

Potential Positives

Holders of units from the initial public offering will have the opportunity to separately trade Class A ordinary shares and warrants, providing increased liquidity and flexibility for investors.

The Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade under distinct symbols on the Nasdaq Global Market, enhancing visibility and accessibility for investors.

The announcement signals confidence in the company's future prospects as it prepares for potential business combinations, indicating proactive management of investor interests.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific details about potential acquisition targets, which may create uncertainty for investors regarding the company's future performance.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" may imply a lack of immediate tangible outcomes, which could lead to skepticism among investors regarding their investment's risk and potential rewards.

By stating that class A ordinary shares and warrants can only be traded as whole units and will not include fractional warrants, the company may limit flexibility for investors, potentially reducing demand for the securities.

FAQ

What is the announcement regarding trading of securities by New Providence Acquisition Corp. III?

Starting June 16, 2025, investors can separately trade Class A ordinary shares and warrants of New Providence Acquisition Corp. III.

What will be the trading symbols for the separated shares and warrants?

The Class A ordinary shares will trade under the symbol “NPAC,” and the warrants will trade under “NPACW” on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Will fractional warrants be issued upon separation of units?

No, only whole warrants will be issued when the units are separated.

What does New Providence Acquisition Corp. III aim to accomplish?

The company aims to effect a business combination, typically in the consumer industry, but could consider other sectors as well.

Where can I find more detailed information about forward-looking statements?

Detailed information regarding forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

$NPAC Insider Trading Activity

$NPAC insiders have traded $NPAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PROVIDENCE HOLDINGS III, LLC NEW purchased 611,075 shares for an estimated $6,110,750

Full Release



Palm Beach, FL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Providence Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: NPACU) (the “



Company



”) announced today that, commencing June 16, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “NPAC” and “NPACW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NPACU.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About New Providence Acquisition Corp. III







The Company is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to acquire and operate a business in the consumer industry, however, it may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact







New Providence Acquisition Corp. III





Leo Valentine







leo.valentine@npa-corp.com







929-249-8832



