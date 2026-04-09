New Pacific Metals (NEWP) Price Target Increased by 15.80% to 5.17

The average one-year price target for New Pacific Metals (NYSEAM:NEWP) has been revised to $5.17 / share. This is an increase of 15.80% from the prior estimate of $4.47 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.37 to a high of $7.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.72% from the latest reported closing price of $4.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Pacific Metals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 21.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWP is 0.19%, an increase of 51.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.92% to 34,469K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWP is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 13,177K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,454K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 5,656K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827K shares , representing an increase of 50.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 150.57% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,844K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,992K shares , representing an increase of 17.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 100.35% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 2,879K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares , representing an increase of 29.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 92.45% over the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 2,294K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

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