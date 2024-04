(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are sliding more than 13 percent on Wednesday morning trade, despite higher earnings and growth in revenues.

Currently, shares are at $77.68, down 13.29 percent from the previous close of $89.59 on a volume of 7,253,546.

