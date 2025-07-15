Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.43. EDU's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.43 and as low as 11.51, with a median of 15.01, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that EDU has a P/B ratio of 2.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.47. Over the past 12 months, EDU's P/B has been as high as 3.34 and as low as 1.76, with a median of 2.35.

Finally, our model also underscores that EDU has a P/CF ratio of 17.07. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. EDU's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 45.45. Within the past 12 months, EDU's P/CF has been as high as 32.03 and as low as 13.44, with a median of 19.29.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in New Oriental Education & Technology Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EDU is an impressive value stock right now.

