New Nasdaq Global Index Watch Design Makes it Easier to Find Indexes, Performance Data, and ETFs Tracking our Indexes

We’re excited to share that Nasdaq Global Index Watch (GIW) has a new look and additional features, including, but not limited to:

Easier Search: When searching for an index, simply press “enter,” and this will now return a list of indexes to choose from based on the text in the search.

When searching for an index, simply press “enter,” and this will now return a list of indexes to choose from based on the text in the search. Find Index-Linked Products: A new “Products” button on each index page will take you to a list of ETFs tracking that index.

A new “Products” button on each index page will take you to a list of ETFs tracking that index. Read the Latest Research: Features the latest research by our award-winning Index R&D team on the GIW Home page and the Index Overview pages.

Features the latest research by our award-winning Index R&D team on the GIW Home page and the Index Overview pages. Faster Data Download: To download index data, including index history and weights, select the dates in the calendar, and the data will be automatically updated. To save you time, the “Update” button was removed.

To download index data, including index history and weights, select the dates in the calendar, and the data will be automatically updated. To save you time, the “Update” button was removed. Quick Links : We included the most popular links on the home page for your convenience.

: We included the most popular links on the home page for your convenience. Modernized Design: Optimized layout to find what clients are most searching for.

Check out the redesign at https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/ or https://indexes.nasdaq.com/.

If you would like to request a live demo, please email Sofia.Saravia@nasdaq.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.