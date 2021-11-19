New Nasdaq Global Index Watch Design Makes it Easier to Find Indexes, Performance Data, and ETFs Tracking our Indexes
We’re excited to share that Nasdaq Global Index Watch (GIW) has a new look and additional features, including, but not limited to:
- Easier Search: When searching for an index, simply press “enter,” and this will now return a list of indexes to choose from based on the text in the search.
- Find Index-Linked Products: A new “Products” button on each index page will take you to a list of ETFs tracking that index.
- Read the Latest Research: Features the latest research by our award-winning Index R&D team on the GIW Home page and the Index Overview pages.
- Faster Data Download: To download index data, including index history and weights, select the dates in the calendar, and the data will be automatically updated. To save you time, the “Update” button was removed.
- Quick Links: We included the most popular links on the home page for your convenience.
- Modernized Design: Optimized layout to find what clients are most searching for.
Check out the redesign at https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/ or https://indexes.nasdaq.com/.
If you would like to request a live demo, please email Sofia.Saravia@nasdaq.com.
