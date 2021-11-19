New Model Portfolios For Income

Model portfolio provider FE Investments is launching two new products: initial income retirement portfolio and long term retirement portfolio. The initial income portfolio is designed to mitigate risk in the early stages of retirement and has a low correlation with stocks. The second portfolio aims to keep investors from running out of finances throughout retirement with more equity exposure by targeting growth over a longer horizon. Both portfolios are trying to help retirees with the decumulation of their portfolios as they begin to retire. Overall this will expand the products they can extend to their customers. FINSUM: Model portfolios are giving investors better options than ever to target the risks they want exposure to in their finances whether that's retirement risk or anti-inflation strategies.

models

income

retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.