New Millennium Loads up on 15,100 GE Aerospace Shares

On Aug. 6, 2025, New Millennium Group LLC disclosed a purchase of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) shares valued at approximately $3.31 million for the period ended June 30, 2025, according to a recent SEC filing.

The investment advisor bought 15,102 shares, which represented 1.8% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM). Post-trade, the fund’s total GE Aerospace holding went up to 15,137 shares as of June 30, 2025. The value of the position as of Aug. 5, 2025, stood at $4.12 million.

New Millennium's top equity holdings after the filing stand at:

Nvidia: $21.83 million (12.1% of AUM) Microsoft: $15.90 million (8.8% of AUM) Apple: $13.78 million (7.6% of AUM) Meta Platforms: $7.90 million (4.4% of AUM) Broadcom: $7.40 million (4.1% of AUM)

GE Aerospace shares were priced at $272.12 as of Aug. 5, 2025, up 69.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 47 percentage points.

Dividend yield: 0.47% as of Aug. 5, 2025; forward P/E: 46.36 as of Aug. 5, 2025; EV/EBITDA: 28.05 as of Aug. 5, 2025; shares are 1.8% below their 52-week high as of Aug. 5, 2025.

Metric Value Market capitalization $288.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $41.61 billion Net income (TTM) $7.76 billion One-year price change 69.8%

Provides jet and turboprop engines, integrated aircraft systems, and aftermarket services for commercial, military, business, and general aviation sectors.

Serves commercial airlines, aircraft manufacturers, defense agencies, and business aviation clients globally.

Operates through two segments: Commercial Engines & Services, and Defense & Propulsion Technologies.

GE Aerospace is a leading provider of aircraft propulsion systems and integrated technologies, operating at scale with $41.61 billion in trailing twelve months revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. The company operates through two segments: Commercial Engines & Services, and Defense & Propulsion Technologies.

GE's early January 2025 split created a pure play aerospace company, GE Aerospace, which retains the original ticker for the original company. People investing in GE Aerospace are doing so for the exposure to both commercial and military aviation markets, as a parts supplier and aviation technology developer, both moats with long term potential.

In the short term, a significant backlog already exists for orders worth more than $140 billion. Investment in research and development in advanced propulsion projects should feed the longer-term pipeline. Next generation engines will require significant investment, but will also position GE Aerospace as a leader in this technology space.

However, tariff pressures and supply constraints may create a bottleneck that makes it more difficult for GE Aerospace to fulfill its existing orders. Although it isn’t exposed to the same pressures as plane manufacturers, GE Aerospace will have to contend with a variety of economic pressures coming from those manufacturers on its commercial end. It may be able to make up for these with its military contracts.

Since the January split, the stock is up 61.5%, with a share price of $272.28 as of close of trading on August 6, 2025. Strong earnings continue to drive investor confidence in the stock.

13F reportable assets:Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if above a certain value.

Assets under management (AUM):The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Post-trade holding:The total number of shares or value of a security held after a transaction is completed.

Dividend yield:Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its current share price, shown as a percentage.

Forward P/E:Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings over the next 12 months.

EV/EBITDA:Enterprise value divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; used to value companies.

52-week high:The highest price at which a stock has traded during the past year.

Outperforming the S&P 500:Achieving a higher return than the S&P 500 index over a given period.

TTM:The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Aftermarket services:Support and maintenance provided for products after their initial sale, such as repairs or upgrades.

Integrated aircraft systems:Coordinated sets of components and technologies that work together within an aircraft.

Commercial Engines & Services:A business segment focused on selling and servicing engines for commercial aircraft.



