Markets

New Medicare Advantage Rule Forbids Coverage of Popular Services

March 02, 2026 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Christy Bieber for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

If you're 65 or over, chances are good you have your health insurance through either Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan. If you have Medicare Advantage, you must know about new restrictions on coverage.

In particular, there are some popular programs that Medicare Advantage won't be allowed to cover in 2026. That's thanks to a new regulation published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that changes certain things.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's what you need to know about the Medicare coverage changes.

Doctor examining patient.

Image source: Getty Images.

Medicare is forbidden from covering these programs

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 authorized Medicare Advantage to provide coverage for Supplemental Special Benefits for the Chronically Ill. This authorization means that Medicare could pay for things that weren't directly related to health or medical conditions but allowed chronically ill people to improve or maintain their health function.

CMS is now taking aim at some of the things Medicare Advantage plans tried to cover under that program. The new CMS rules now make it clear that Advantage Plans can't cover:

  • Alcohol
  • Cannabis
  • Cosmetic surgeries
  • Food that is unhealthy
  • Funeral expenses
  • Hospital indemnity insurance or life insurance
  • Tobacco products

The goal of imposing these new limits is to ensure that Advantage plans offering alternatives to traditional Medicare coverage are using their funds wisely.

"We believe that codifying a non-exhaustive list of examples of items or services that do not meet these standards will provide transparency and greater certainty for MA organizations and enrollees about the rules that govern these benefits," CMS stated.

Medicare Advantage Plan members should be aware of new restrictions

Retirees on Medicare Advantage Plans should be aware that the government is cracking down on the kinds of supplemental benefits that their insurance will pay for.

Anyone who was receiving coverage for these services through their plan will now need to make alternative arrangements for paying the costs, including potentially paying for any expenses out of their retirement plans.

The change demonstrates a broader truth about Medicare Advantage (and Medicare coverage in general). The government can and does change the rules periodically, and when that happens, retirees will need to adjust to shifts in the care they can access.

Those who are signing up for plans each year during open enrollment will need to review coverage options carefully, understand what is excluded and included, and make informed choices about which plans best suit their needs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.