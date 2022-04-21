New Investment Horizons Emerging Beyond the Coronavirus Pandemic – Nasdaq-100® Shows Tomorrow's Technology

The new coronavirus infection that mankind has been battling for two years is finally coming to an end. The global pandemic has made us acutely aware of the role that businesses play in our daily lives and highlighted the need for businesses to adapt in order to survive and strive. As economic activities resume in the new post-pandemic horizon, what exactly should investors use as an indicator of a company's future potential?

Launched in 1985, the Nasdaq-100 has grown rapidly over the past 30-plus years. Its current constituents include global high-tech conglomerates such as Apple, Cisco, and Alphabet, which have revolutionized the use of technology by consumers and businesses. It also includes stocks that specialize in specific technologies and are popular with consumers, such as YouTube and Netflix, as well as leading companies in a variety of sectors, such as Starbucks, Tesla, and Airbnb. Biotech, with companies such as Moderna and Regeneron, is another rapidly innovating sector that is constantly seeking ways to improve people's lives. Amazon, PayPal, and others are constantly challenging themselves to improve the consumer shopping experience and are gaining ground as pioneers of innovation in the retail industry. Thus, the companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index continue to influence and innovate our lives in multiple ways.

The Nasdaq-100 is now synonymous with innovation and continues to strive to be at the forefront of tomorrow's markets. With technology driving growth and setting the direction in which companies should go, the Nasdaq-100 has become the epicenter of many world-changing transformations. The companies in the index today will continue to be at the center of innovation and will lead the way 30 years from now and beyond.

The article was first published in Nikkei Shimbun on April 16, 2022.