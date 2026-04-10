New to Investing? Here's Why Amazon Stock Is a Great First Buy.

Key Points

Amazon stock is simple enough for beginners to understand.

The company benefits from multiple growth drivers.

It’s not just an investment -- it’s a learning platform.

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Getting started in the stock market can feel overwhelming. With thousands of companies to choose from, it's hard to know where to begin, especially if you're investing your first $500 or $1,000.

One simple approach is to start with a business you already understand. And few companies are as familiar or as deeply embedded in everyday life as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). So that's a good place to start.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But familiarity alone isn't enough. What makes Amazon stock a compelling first investment is its combination of simplicity and long-term growth potential.

A business you can actually understand

For new investors, complexity is often the biggest barrier to investing. Many companies require deep industry knowledge to evaluate. But for Amazon, its business model is not as difficult to understand, especially if investors are willing to spend a little time learning about it.

At its core, Amazon operates through a few clear business lines:

Online retail, where it sells millions of products globally, generating hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue

Cloud computing, where businesses rely on the cloud infrastructure

Digital advertising, where brands promote their products online

Chances are that you've interacted with at least one of these services. That familiarity makes it easier to follow the company's progress -- and stay invested when markets become volatile.

A business designed for the long term

A good first stock shouldn't just be easy to understand; it should also benefit from durable and sustainable long-term trends.

Amazon sits at the center of several:

E-commerce continues to expand globally.

Companies are increasingly moving their operations to the cloud, and artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating that demand further.

Advertising is shifting toward digital platforms to get better outcomes.

These trends don't play out overnight, but create a long runway for growth. Better still, instead of depending on a single product or market, Amazon has multiple ways to expand over time.

A practical way to start your investing journey

With as little as $500, investors can build a meaningful starting position and begin learning investing skills such as analyzing business models, managing psychology, and more.

Amazon is especially useful for beginners because it offers clear signals to track. For instance, investors can read earnings reports to see how different business segments perform over time. They can also learn about new product launches such as the latest AI services to gauge Amazon's growth priorities and follow broader trends like cloud adoption and online shopping.

This makes Amazon more than just an investment but a useful learning tool. Understanding how a company like Amazon operates over time can help you make better investment decisions elsewhere.

What does it mean for investors?

Starting your investing journey may sound daunting, but it's not as difficult as many have thought. It starts with choosing a business you can understand, investing a small amount in the stock, and holding it through time to develop a better understanding.

Amazon offers a rare combination of familiarity, a stable business model, and long-term potential. For new investors looking to put their first $500 or $1,000 to work, it is one of the clearest and most practical places to begin.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

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if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $49,299 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $536,003!*

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2026.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.