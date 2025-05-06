Bitcoin Magazine



New Hampshire Becomes First State to Pass Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Into Law

Today, New Hampshire officially became the first state to pass a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” bill into law. Governor Kelly Ayotte signed HB 302 into law, establishing a forward-thinking policy framework that mirrors Satoshi Action’s model for creating a Bitcoin and digital assets reserve fund.

New Hampshire is once again First in the Nation!



Just signed a new law allowing our state to invest in cryptocurrency and precious metals. pic.twitter.com/ua9bawZKbM — Governor Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) May 6, 2025

The bill, which marks a significant milestone in the state’s financial landscape, takes effect 60 days after passage, setting the stage for New Hampshire to begin accumulating Bitcoin and other digital assets as part of its state treasury. This authorizes the New Hampshire Treasurer to purchase Bitcoin and other digital assets, as long as they have a market cap above $500 billion—a threshold currently met solely by Bitcoin. However, the law caps the holdings at 5% of the state’s total funds to ensure Bitcoin complements the broader investment strategy.

The law mandates that any Bitcoin or digital assets held in the reserve be kept in the U.S.-regulated custody, either through a state-controlled multisig wallet, a qualified custodian, or a U.S. exchange-traded product. This measure ensures maximum security, long-term stability, fiscal responsibility, and transparency for taxpayers.

Dennis Porter, CEO and Co-Founder of Satoshi Action, celebrated the move, stating, “Satoshi Action drafted the model, New Hampshire engraved it into law, and now every treasurer nationwide can follow that roadmap. HB 302 proves you can protect taxpayer money, diversify reserves, and future-proof state treasuries—all while embracing the most secure monetary network on Earth. New Hampshire didn’t just pass a bill; it sparked a movement.”

Key champions of this legislation include Rep. Keith Ammon (R-Hillsborough 40), who has long advocated for Bitcoin, Majority Leader Jason Osborne, who pushed the bill through the legislative process, and Ian Huyett of the NH Blockchain Council, who played a critical role in advocacy and grassroots mobilization.

Satoshi Action, the nonprofit policy organization that helped draft the model for the bill, has been a leading voice in advancing Bitcoin-friendly legislation. With helping advocate to pass six pro-Bitcoin laws and over 20 Bitcoin reserve bills introduced across the nation, the organization continues to advocate for sound, bipartisan policies in the digital-asset space.

This law sets a strong precedent for other states to follow, potentially igniting a national wave of Bitcoin adoption at the state treasury level—boosting innovation, fiscal resilience, digital asset integration, and long-term strategic financial planning across the country.

This post New Hampshire Becomes First State to Pass Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Into Law first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.