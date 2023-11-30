New Gold Promotes Keith Murphy As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) announced the promotion of Keith Murphy to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2, 2024. Murphy will be succeeding Rob Chausse, who will be retiring at the end of 2023. Murphy joined the company in 2013 and was promoted to Vice President, Finance in April 2023.

"Keith has been with New Gold for over a decade and has progressively assumed more responsibility within the finance team and has been a strong contributor to the overall success of the team. Keith has worked very closely with Rob over the last five years, which has helped ensure a smooth transition into his new role," said Patrick Godin, CEO.

