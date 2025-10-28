New Gold Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - New Gold Inc. (NGD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $142.3 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $37.9 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, New Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199.5 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 83.5% to $462.5 million from $252.0 million last year.

New Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142.3 Mln. vs. $37.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $462.5 Mln vs. $252.0 Mln last year.

