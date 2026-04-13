This New ETF Aims to Capitalize on Surging AI Memory Chip Demand

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) over the past few years has resulted in a rather crowded field of semiconductor stocks . And while companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) have taken much of the limelight, other, less-recognized names have generated gains that dwarf those of the Magnificent Seven mainstay.

Take, for instance, Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) . The company specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of data flash storage solutions.

While shares of NVIDIA have posted an impressive gain of more than 70% over the past year, Sandisk has seen its stock surge nearly 2,440% over the same time.

Much of that can be attributed to AI-driven demand for memory chips —the integrated semiconductors used to store digital data—that cannot be suppressed as the AI build-out continues to gain momentum.

But in 2026, a severe global shortage, dubbed RAMmageddon, has surfaced as manufacturers shift production capacity to satisfy AI’s insatiable appetite for memory. The result has been supply constraints that have seen prices for the makers of DRAM and NAND flash memory chips surge.

For investors looking to gain exposure in such a crowded field, a newly debuted exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides an all-in-one portfolio solution.

Roundhill Positions Itself to Capitalize on the Memory Chip Shortage

According to industry consultancy firm Grand View Research, the global semiconductor memory market , which had an estimated value of more than $111 billion in 2023, is forecast to grow to more than $240 billion by 2030. That’s good for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% due to the increasing adoption of components across various industries, including automotive , consumer electronics, IT and telecommunications .

Zooming in, the memory chip market in the United States —which accounts for nearly 20% of the entire global industry—is expected to grow at an even faster pace, with a forecast CAGR of 12.2% through 2030.

In response to that expected growth trajectory, which is largely being driven by the ongoing AI data center boom and the proliferation of large language models, or LLMs, Roundhill Investments launched the Roundhill Memory ETF (BATS: DRAM) on April 2.

And given that the memory chip shortage is projected to last through 2028 as the buildout of new fabrication capacity can take years, the fund is immediately well-positioned to capitalize on the trend.

The Roundhill Memory ETF is a thematic, sector-specific investment vehicle offering investors—who are seeking concentrated exposure to memory chips, cyclicality, and innovation—a means of finding it in a single ETF.

The fund focuses on firms operating across the memory semiconductor supply chain, including companies involved in design and development of DRAM and NAND memory, wafer fabrication, packaging and testing, and the manufacture of semiconductor capital equipment and materials.

With a focus on the memory market segment rather than the broader semiconductor industry, the DRAM provides targeted exposure to companies whose primary business activities are connected to memory chips and related technologies.

An Actively Managed Basket of Memory-Making Market Dominators

The companies that constitute DRAM’s portfolio have evolved into the leaders of their respective niches. Among the fund’s top holdings are Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) , Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF) , Sandisk, Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) , and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) .

Those five companies alone have a collective market cap in excess of $831 billion and have seen an average one-year gain of nearly 930% over the past year. Of course, past performance is not indicative of future results, but looking at analyst sentiment over those top five holdings provides a strong bull case over the next year:

Micron: 33 of 37 analysts assign MU a Buy rating .

Samsung: 3 of 3 analysts assign SSNLF a Buy rating .

Sandisk: 17 of 24 analysts assign SNDK a Buy rating .

Seagate: 19 of 25 analysts assign STX a Buy rating .

Western Digital: 21 of 24 analysts assign WDC a Buy rating .

The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.65%, which falls into the average range for actively managed ETFs. Being a nascent offering, the DRAM currently only has $244.56 million in assets under management and average daily trading volume of just 7.14 million shares, which could present short-term liquidity issues.

However, given the rapid growth of AI coupled with the global memory chip shortage, both of those figures should increase notably in the coming months.

DRAM’s Timing Places It at the Forefront of the Memory Chip Supercycle

The debut of Roundhill’s DRAM fund was not coincidental. The ETF—which, according to its fact sheet , provides a pure-play alternative to broader semiconductor funds —comes in the thick of a memory chip shortage that is creating a favorable supply environment, which supports durable pricing power for the industry.

According to MarketBeat’s Jeffrey Neal Johnson, “Investors may worry that rapid price increases in the memory sector will lead to a supply glut, eventually crashing the market. However, the current cycle is different due to a zero-sum constraint in manufacturing.”

Conversely, he notes that the situation has created a “physical limitation creates a supply floor,” adding that “the AI Trade has evolved. It is no longer just about the logic chips that do the thinking.”

That investment thesis aligns with Grand View Research’s findings, with the group labeling memory chips “essential electronic device[s],” with those products’ specialized nature contributing to a low level of product substitution.

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