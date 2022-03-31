Markets

New Disruptive Tech Model Portfolios

Global X ETFs is launching a new model portfolio concentrating its theme on tech disruption and other global structural changes. The models were developed by CIO Jon Maier at Global X and hope to capture the disruptive growth that many tech companies have benefited from in the last two decades. This comes as part of a larger trend in Global X and other US-based ETF companies to capture the Euro area markets. The Euro area has been dominated by low return high fee funds and has been a ripe market for higher returning lower fee ETFs. These thematic funds can capture areas of the economy that are poised for rapid growth.

Finsum: Rising interest rates could make it tough on growth funds over the next 3-5 years.

