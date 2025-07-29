A New Data Center Overhaul Could Push Super Micro Computer Higher

Several new developments have been happening within the technology sector, some of which are beginning to reveal a fresh potential catalyst and upside gap in specific names that align with where most of the attention—and capital—is flowing.

With a major overhaul underway in the onshoring of data center and chip infrastructure, one company in particular could benefit the most.

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) stand in the middle of this profit center, especially as President Trump has now approved new funding projects aimed at bringing manufacturing and production capacity for the world’s leading chips and data centers back to the U.S.

Because information and intellectual property are becoming growing national security concerns, this shift also includes data centers. That makes the case for building infrastructure domestically, rather than relying on international networks.

Rising demand and a clear path to expansion are precisely why investors should be watching Super Micro Computer stock today.

All About Efficiency for Super Micro Computer

As more data centers are built across the country, it is becoming increasingly clear that the current energy grid setup is not going to be enough to sustain all of these new locations, much less support the ambitious goals the current administration has for making the United States an undisputed artificial intelligence leader.

Creating the capacity and energy infrastructure to accommodate these data center buildouts may take longer than most companies plan, which is why keeping efficiency and low costs front and center is so important right now. With its industry-leading liquid-cooling systems for data centers, Super Micro Computer becomes an attractive option.

As this view starts to become more commonly adopted, investors can see that some of the biggest players in the chipmaking industry, like NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ: NVDA), have already started to contract Super Micro Computer for its liquid-cooling systems and services, considering that NVIDIA is one of those companies aiding in the chip manufacturing onshoring objective.

This might explain why the stock has delivered a quarterly performance of up to 49.4%, outperforming most of its peers—and the broader S&P 500 index—in terms of price action. Even after this aggressive run higher, there is still plenty of room for Super Micro Computer to reach a new ceiling as the market seeks to price in the implications of this latest executive order.

More Capital Justifies New Targets for Super Micro Computer

Knowing that this new announcement is likely to continue boosting the financial prospects for Super Micro Computer stock, some institutional investors have started to bet even more of their capital into the company ahead of time, as evidenced by the latest quarter's institutional buying of up to $42 million.

More than that, this new buying sits on top of last quarter’s $475 million in buying, not the sort of volume that is thrown around slightly, especially from the institutional side, which tends to focus more on the fundamental and financial future of the names that are bought as a whole.

The financials and fundamentals behind this Super Micro Computer rally are as strong as ever, especially considering Wall Street analysts' current expectations for earnings per share (EPS) for the company in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The forecast is now set for $0.74 in EPS, a significant jump of up to 138% from today’s $0.31, giving every investor in the market a reason to be exposed to this stock before the everyday investor starts to buy in mass and price in this future financial growth.

And then there is the fact that these current EPS forecasts haven’t at all priced in the potential effects of this new administrative order, which is exactly where the bulk of this new data center efficiency demand will come from. Chances are that analysts will have to revisit their forecasts and raise them to reflect this reality more accurately, by which time it will be too late.

One last fact to consider if this scenario unfolds, where higher EPS forecasts and continued rallies propel Super Micro Computer stock to a new ceiling, is the company’s current level of short interest. Bears now hold up to $4.7 billion of short positions in this stock, and another aggressive rally could trigger what’s known as a “short squeeze.”

Short squeezes occur when short sellers hit their maximum pain threshold, forcing them to close out their positions at a loss. Since covering a short position requires buying back the shares they borrowed and sold, this creates additional buying pressure that can accelerate the rally. This is exactly where Super Micro Computer starts to look more attractive than ever.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.