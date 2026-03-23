This New Catalyst Could Send XRP Skyrocketing Higher in 2026

Key Points

Mastercard recently unveiled a massive new blockchain payment initiative that features Ripple (XRP).

Signing up Mastercard as a partner is more proof that institutional adoption of XRP is growing.

While price targets for XRP can be sky-high, it has never traded higher than $4 in more than a decade.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

The blurring of the lines between the traditional financial sector and the blockchain financial sector continues. In March, credit card giant Mastercard (NYSE: MA) unveiled a massive new blockchain payment initiative that will feature 85 different crypto industry partners.

One of those partners is Ripple, the fintech company behind the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) crypto token. That's good news for XRP investors everywhere. In a best-case scenario, this partnership could become the next catalyst to send the price of XRP soaring.

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Mastercard's crypto initiative

The new Crypto Partner Program from Mastercard is the latest sign that blockchain technology is gaining a real foothold in the traditional financial services sector. The new strategic initiative is based on one core idea: connecting blockchain technology with Mastercard's existing global payments infrastructure to make payments faster, cheaper, and more efficient.

To make that possible, Mastercard will run a series of blockchain payment pilots with top fintech companies, including both Ripple and PayPal. At some point, if the pilots prove successful, more of Mastercard's transaction volume will run on blockchain rails. That includes cross-border payments, business-to-business payments, and global payouts.

The long-term outlook for XRP

This new strategic initiative dovetails nicely with Ripple's five-year strategy for XRP, which is focused on institutional adoption. Ripple is trying to find as many partners as possible, as quickly as possible, to use the XRP blockchain. Currently, over 300 banks and financial institutions use the XRP blockchain for cross-border payments and liquidity management.

Signing up Mastercard as a partner certainly highlights that things are headed in the right direction. Ripple made its name by offering faster and cheaper cross-border transactions to big financial institutions and banks. Now it's offering the same efficiencies and cost savings to Mastercard.

Deals like these are why future price predictions for XRP can sometimes be sky-high. It's not hard to find XRP price predictions of $100 or more. There just seems to be so much potential out there. All XRP has to do is find a huge market opportunity and then establish a foothold using its superior blockchain technology.

Just more hype and buzz?

Keep in mind, however, that XRP has consistently overpromised and underdelivered in the past. Despite all the buzz and hype, XRP has never traded higher than $4 in more than a decade. So, while there's a lot going in XRP's favor right now, investors shouldn't immediately assume that XRP is headed to the moon anytime soon.

However, the new partnership with Mastercard is certainly a good sign of institutional adoption and better things to come soon. If you're looking for a budget-priced altcoin capable of soaring higher in 2026, XRP could be worth a closer look.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard, PayPal, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.