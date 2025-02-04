New Bill: Senator Ted Budd introduces S. 246: Interstate Transport Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 246: Interstate Transport Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-24, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Interstate Transport Act of 2025, aims to establish provisions regarding the transport of knives across state lines. Here are the key components of the legislation:





Purpose of the Bill





The primary goal of the bill is to protect the rights of individuals to transport knives for lawful purposes without being hindered by varying state laws that may impose different restrictions or bans on knife transport.





Definitions









State:



Refers to any of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories such as American Samoa and Puerto Rico.



Transport:



Involves all activities related to traveling with a knife, including staying in temporary lodging, stopping for food, or managing unexpected delays. It explicitly excludes the transport of knives intended for use in committing serious crimes.







General Provisions for Knife Transport





The bill allows individuals who are legally permitted to possess knives to transport them from one legal location to another, regardless of state or local laws that might otherwise restrict this action. Key requirements include:







If transporting by motor vehicle, the knife must either be inaccessible from the passenger compartment or stored in a locked container (not in the glove compartment or console).



If transporting by other means, the knife must be kept in a locked container.







Limitations





The bill specifies that these provisions do not apply to the transport of knives in the cabin of passenger aircraft, where federal regulations by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are in effect.





Emergency Knife Regulations





The bill permits individuals to carry certain types of knives, specifically blunt-tipped safety knives designed for emergency escape (used to cut safety belts) in the passenger compartments of various modes of transport without the need for them to be locked away.





Protection from Arrest





Individuals transporting knives in accordance with the bill cannot be arrested for violation of state laws related to knife possession or transport unless there is probable cause that they are not adhering to the requirements outlined in the bill.





Legal Costs and Expungement







If an individual successfully claims or defends their rights under this bill in a civil or criminal case, they may be awarded costs and attorney's fees.



Should an individual prevail in a criminal case based on compliance with the bill, they are entitled to have records of their arrest expunged.







Rule of Construction





The bill clarifies that it does not limit any rights under existing state laws regarding knife possession, carrying, or transport, ensuring that individuals retain their rights under state legislation.









Relevant Companies









KAI



- KAI USA Ltd. is involved in the manufacture and distribution of knives and related products. Changes in regulations regarding transport could affect their business operations concerning compliance and sales practices.



Gerber Gear



- Gerber Gear, known for its knives and multi-tools, may see a direct impact on sales and marketing strategies in light of new transport regulations across states.



BAT



- British American Tobacco offers knife products through its subsidiary brands. Depending on how states implement changes related to transport laws, they could need to adapt their distribution strategies.





