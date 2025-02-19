New Bill: Senator Kevin Cramer introduces S. 106: Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 106: Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 11 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2025, seeks to amend the Social Security Act to enhance Medicare coverage for services provided by chiropractors. The key aspects of the bill include:





Purpose of the Bill





The purpose of this legislation is to:







Expand the recognition of chiropractors as "physicians" under the Medicare program.



Expand the recognition of chiropractors as "physicians" under the Medicare program.



Allow coverage for all services performed by licensed chiropractors within the scope of their practice.



Allow coverage for all services performed by licensed chiropractors within the scope of their practice.



Update Medicare coverage to align with private sector health coverage and federal health programs.







Key Changes Proposed





The bill proposes several specific amendments to existing laws regarding Medicare coverage:









Broader Coverage:



The bill aims to allow Medicare to cover all types of services provided by chiropractors, not just spinal manipulation to correct subluxations. It removes outdated restrictions that currently limit coverage.



The bill aims to allow Medicare to cover all types of services provided by chiropractors, not just spinal manipulation to correct subluxations. It removes outdated restrictions that currently limit coverage.





Update of State License Reference:



Currently, the law refers to chiropractic services in a restrictive manner. The bill changes this by referring to licensed chiropractors as doctors of chiropractic, simplifying the language to reflect their full range of services as recognized in state law.



Currently, the law refers to chiropractic services in a restrictive manner. The bill changes this by referring to licensed chiropractors as doctors of chiropractic, simplifying the language to reflect their full range of services as recognized in state law.





Payment Criteria:



For Medicare reimbursement, the bill requires that services provided by chiropractors must be performed by those who have verified their qualifications through an educational process determined by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This includes attending educational webinars designed to update their skills and knowledge.



For Medicare reimbursement, the bill requires that services provided by chiropractors must be performed by those who have verified their qualifications through an educational process determined by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This includes attending educational webinars designed to update their skills and knowledge.





Limitations on Payments:



Payments for services will only be approved under the bill if the services fit certain criteria, particularly emphasizing the manual manipulation of the spine.







Context for the Bill





The legislation is being proposed as a response to the fact that current Medicare chiropractic coverage is limited and has not kept pace with improvements in healthcare practices and the services that chiropractors are qualified to provide. The bill is intended to modernize these provisions to enhance patient access to chiropractic care under Medicare.





Findings in Support of the Bill





The bill includes several findings that justify the need for these changes, including:







The original Medicare coverage for chiropractic services established in 1972 has not evolved adequately.



The original Medicare coverage for chiropractic services established in 1972 has not evolved adequately.



Private insurance and other federal programs have adopted broader coverage for chiropractic services, reflecting current healthcare practices.



Private insurance and other federal programs have adopted broader coverage for chiropractic services, reflecting current healthcare practices.



Evidence supports the effectiveness and cost-efficiency of chiropractic care, suggesting that expanding coverage could benefit patients.







Implementation Timeline





The proposed changes are intended to be enacted as soon as the bill passes through the legislative process and is signed into law. The specifics of implementation will depend on further regulations from the Secretary of Health and Human Services regarding verification processes and educational requirements for chiropractors.





Relevant Companies









AMGN



(Amgen Inc.): As a major biotechnology company, Amgen's product offerings could intersect with expanded chiropractic services, particularly if there is increased collaboration between chiropractic care and biopharmaceuticals for pain management.



AMGN (Amgen Inc.): As a major biotechnology company, Amgen's product offerings could intersect with expanded chiropractic services, particularly if there is increased collaboration between chiropractic care and biopharmaceuticals for pain management.





SNY



(Sanofi): This pharmaceutical company may see changes in demand for certain medications typically prescribed for conditions treated by chiropractors, depending on how the coverage expansion affects patient treatment choices.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.