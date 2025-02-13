New Bill: Representative W. Gregory Steube introduces H.R. 539: Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 539: Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 53 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2025, aims to amend the Social Security Act to broaden Medicare coverage for chiropractic services. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill proposes:





Key Findings







Chiropractic services have been included in Medicare since 1972.



The current Medicare chiropractic coverage is limited to one specific service, which has not kept pace with private sector and other federal healthcare programs.



There is growing evidence showing the effectiveness and cost benefits of chiropractic services in patient care.



The bill seeks to align Medicare chiropractic coverage with that offered by the Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Federal Employee Health Benefits Program, and private health insurers.







Purpose of the Bill





The primary goal of the bill is to recognize doctors of chiropractic as “physicians” under Medicare. This includes coverage for a wider range of functions that chiropractors are allowed to perform within their state licensure, including but not limited to the manual manipulation of the spine to correct subluxations.





Medicare Coverage Expansion





General Provisions





The bill proposes to alter section 1861(r)(5) of the Social Security Act. The modification would mean that coverage extends to services provided by licensed doctors of chiropractic, as long as these services fall within the scope of practice defined by the state in which they operate.





Payment Limitations





Additionally, there will be limitations on the payment for chiropractic services described in section 1861(r)(5). According to the new provisions, Medicare will cover services only if:







They are provided by chiropractors who have verified attendance in an educational documentation webinar or other similar training designed by the Secretary of Health.



The services include manual manipulation of the spine to correct a subluxation.







Conclusion





The Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2025 is aimed at expanding Medicare's coverage for chiropractic services, thus allowing Medicare patients greater access to the range of services that licensed chiropractors can offer.





HLT - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. may be indirectly impacted as chiropractic services can play a role in employee wellness programs, particularly for workers in physical jobs or those suffering from back pain, potentially affecting employee health outcomes and corporate healthcare costs.





