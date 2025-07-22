New Bill: Representative Val T. Hoyle introduces H.R. 4295: Wildfire Resilient Communities Act

We have received text from H.R. 4295: Wildfire Resilient Communities Act. This bill was received on 2025-07-07, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Wildfire Resilient Communities Act, aims to improve wildfire resilience through focused funding and projects. Here’s a breakdown of its key components:





1. Hazardous Fuels Reduction Projects





The bill mandates the implementation of hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain federal lands. These projects involve:







Removing or modifying flammable vegetation and debris.



Using methods like prescribed fire, thinning, and brush removal.



Ensuring methods are ecologically appropriate and cost-effective.







Agency heads from organizations like the National Park Service and the Forest Service are responsible for carrying out these projects.





2. Prioritization of Projects





When executing these projects, agencies must prioritize efforts based on several criteria, including:







Proximity to at-risk communities or high-value watersheds.



Areas with a high potential for wildfire hazards.



Specific fire regimes that are identified as particularly susceptible to wildfires.



Projects that simultaneously advance multiple goals related to community fire adaptation and landscape resilience.







3. Funding Overview





The bill allocates $30 billion for hazardous fuels reduction projects, available for use starting on October 1 following the bill's enactment. This funding can be utilized without needing further appropriation and may not exceed 10% of total funding to cover administrative and planning costs.





4. Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program





Additional amounts are authorized for a community wildfire defense grant program, totaling $3 billion for the fiscal years 2027 through 2031. This funding aims to complement existing wildfire defense efforts.





5. Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program





The bill reauthorizes a program meant to support collaborative efforts in forest management. It updates certain administrative details and enhances the program to include innovative approaches to managing land and reducing wildfire risks.





6. County Stewardship Fund





A new County Stewardship Fund is established, allowing for the distribution of a portion of funds generated from federal forest contracts back to counties. This provides financial support for local needs, allowing counties to use these payments for various governmental purposes.





