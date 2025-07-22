Stocks

New Bill: Representative Val T. Hoyle introduces H.R. 4295: Wildfire Resilient Communities Act

July 22, 2025 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from H.R. 4295: Wildfire Resilient Communities Act. This bill was received on 2025-07-07, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, known as the Wildfire Resilient Communities Act, aims to improve wildfire resilience through focused funding and projects. Here’s a breakdown of its key components:



1. Hazardous Fuels Reduction Projects



The bill mandates the implementation of hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain federal lands. These projects involve:




  • Removing or modifying flammable vegetation and debris.


  • Using methods like prescribed fire, thinning, and brush removal.


  • Ensuring methods are ecologically appropriate and cost-effective.



Agency heads from organizations like the National Park Service and the Forest Service are responsible for carrying out these projects.



2. Prioritization of Projects



When executing these projects, agencies must prioritize efforts based on several criteria, including:




  • Proximity to at-risk communities or high-value watersheds.


  • Areas with a high potential for wildfire hazards.


  • Specific fire regimes that are identified as particularly susceptible to wildfires.


  • Projects that simultaneously advance multiple goals related to community fire adaptation and landscape resilience.



3. Funding Overview



The bill allocates $30 billion for hazardous fuels reduction projects, available for use starting on October 1 following the bill's enactment. This funding can be utilized without needing further appropriation and may not exceed 10% of total funding to cover administrative and planning costs.



4. Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program



Additional amounts are authorized for a community wildfire defense grant program, totaling $3 billion for the fiscal years 2027 through 2031. This funding aims to complement existing wildfire defense efforts.



5. Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program



The bill reauthorizes a program meant to support collaborative efforts in forest management. It updates certain administrative details and enhances the program to include innovative approaches to managing land and reducing wildfire risks.



6. County Stewardship Fund



A new County Stewardship Fund is established, allowing for the distribution of a portion of funds generated from federal forest contracts back to counties. This provides financial support for local needs, allowing counties to use these payments for various governmental purposes.



Relevant Companies



None found.

Representative Val T. Hoyle Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Val T. Hoyle:

  • H.R.4453: To amend title 5, United States Code, to include Parkinson's disease in the list of illnesses and diseases deemed to be proximately caused by employment in fire protection activities, and for other purposes.
  • H.R.4295: To provide mandatory funding for hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain Federal land, and for other purposes.
  • H.R.4035: Wall Street Tax Act of 2025
  • H.R.2847: Vote at Home Act of 2025
  • H.R.1700: Social Security Expansion Act
  • H.R.164: POWER Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Val T. Hoyle on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hoyle.

Representative Val T. Hoyle Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Val T. Hoyle is worth $699.4K, as of July 22nd, 2025. This is the 323rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hoyle has approximately $12.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Val T. Hoyle's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hoyle.

