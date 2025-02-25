New Bill: Representative Robert E. Latta introduces H.R. 685: Support And Value Expectant Moms and Babies Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 685: Support And Value Expectant Moms and Babies Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 27 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Support And Value Expectant Moms and Babies Act of 2025 (or SAVE Moms and Babies Act of 2025), proposes several significant changes to regulations surrounding abortion drugs under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Here are the key provisions:





Prohibition of Abortion Drugs







The bill prohibits the approval of new abortion drugs by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.



It also prevents the granting of investigational use exemptions for abortion drugs, meaning that drugs currently in research phases cannot advance to clinical use if they are aimed at terminating pregnancies.







Restrictions on Previously Approved Abortion Drugs







For any abortion drugs that are already approved before this bill becomes law:





The Secretary cannot approve any changes that would allow the drug to be used beyond 70 days of gestation.





These drugs must be administered in person by a healthcare practitioner and cannot be dispensed through pharmacies or any other settings.







Prescribing practitioners will need to be certified to ensure they have the abilities to accurately assess pregnancy duration, diagnose ectopic pregnancies, and manage complications such as incomplete abortions or severe bleeding.



Prior to prescribing these drugs, practitioners must provide patients with documentation of the risks associated with their use and obtain acknowledgment from patients upon receiving this information.







Risk Evaluation and Reporting Requirements







The bill requires abortion drugs to be subject to a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy that includes detailed reporting of adverse events related to the drugs.



Healthcare practitioners must report all adverse events to the FDA, ensuring patient identities remain confidential.







Definitions





The bill defines important terms such as:









Abortion drug:



Any drug intended to end a pregnancy or kill an unborn child, excluding cases intended to result in a live birth or treat an ectopic pregnancy.



Adverse event:



Includes fatalities, ectopic pregnancies, hospitalizations, and severe complications resulting from the use of abortion drugs.







General Provisions







The bill clarifies that it does not limit the power of federal or state governments to impose additional regulations on abortion drugs.



Any ongoing investigational drug uses authorized before the enactment of this bill will be rescinded after three years if those uses are prohibited under the new stipulations of the act.







Relevant Companies









MediComm, Inc. (MCB)



: If this bill is enacted, companies that manufacture abortion drugs may face significant impacts, including the inability to sell or develop new abortion medications, thereby affecting their revenue and operations.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)



: As a pharmacy chain that could be affected by restrictions on dispensing abortion drugs, Walgreens may need to alter its pharmacy operations and policies regarding the handling and dispensing of such products.





