New Bill: Representative Michael Cloud introduces H.R. 756: 287(g) Program Protection Act

We have received text from H.R. 756: 287(g) Program Protection Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the 287(g) Program Protection Act, proposes several changes to the section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows state and local law enforcement agencies to work with federal immigration authorities. Here's a breakdown of what the bill would do:





1. Establishment of Agreements





The bill mandates that the Secretary of Homeland Security must enter into agreements with state or local law enforcement agencies that request them. This establishes a formal collaboration for those agencies to perform functions related to immigration enforcement. Key points include:







Agreements are to be made upon the request of a state or local agency.



The Secretary is required to grant these requests unless there is a compelling reason not to, and any denial must be justified and publicly explained in advance.



There are no limitations on the number of agreements that can be established.



The Secretary must act quickly, with a deadline of 90 days to finalize any agreement after a request.







2. Flexibility in Enforcement Models





The bill allows agreements to cater to various models of immigration enforcement, which may include:







Patrol model



Task force model



Jail model



Any reasonable combination suited to the specific needs of the jurisdiction.







3. Agreement Stability and Termination Protections





The bill introduces strict rules on the termination of these agreements, which can only happen under compelling reasons. Key provisions include:







Written notice of intent to terminate must be given at least 180 days in advance, explaining the reasons for termination.



States or local agencies can appeal the termination decision through an administrative law judge or take it to court.



Agreements remain effective during any legal proceedings regarding their termination.







4. Uniform Training Requirements





It requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to establish uniform training standards for law enforcement personnel involved in immigration enforcement under these agreements, aligning with the standards from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.





5. Funding Adjustments





The bill also makes changes regarding funding associated with the enforcement of immigration laws, specifically:







Renaming the "Breached Bond/Detention Fund" to include "287(g)", reflecting its role in financing activities related to these agreements.



Ensuring funds are allocated for administering the 287(g) program.







6. Reporting Requirements





The Secretary of Homeland Security is required to publish an annual performance report on the 287(g) program beginning one year after the bill's enactment. This report must include:







The number of apprehensions and screenings conducted under the program.



The number of individuals removed from the U.S. as a result of these activities.



Details on any individuals who were not removed and reasons for that outcome.



Oversight methods used for participating law enforcement agencies.



The compliance status of these agencies with training requirements.



The number of complaints filed against agencies for non-compliance.



The number of agreements that have been terminated and the reasons for termination.







7. Recruitment Plans





Each year, the Secretary must also publish a recruitment plan outlining goals for bringing new states and local jurisdictions into the program, detailing outreach and the status of requests for agreements.





8. Rulemaking





The bill indicates that the Secretary must publish a notice of rulemaking regarding the training requirements within 180 days after the enactment of the legislation.





