New Bill: Representative Mark Pocan introduces H.R. 3367: Improving Training for School Food Service Workers Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 3367: Improving Training for School Food Service Workers Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-05-13, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Improving Training for School Food Service Workers Act of 2025, aims to enhance the training requirements for food service personnel in schools as part of amendments to the Child Nutrition Act of 1966. The main points of the bill include:





1. Scheduled Training During Work Hours





The bill mandates that training programs for food service workers be scheduled during regular, paid working hours. This ensures that staff are not required to attend training sessions without compensation.





2. In-Person Training and Experiential Learning





Training should primarily be offered in-person when appropriate and should incorporate experiential learning. This approach is intended to provide staff with hands-on experience that can enhance their skills and effectiveness in their roles.





3. No-Cost Training





All training must be provided at no cost to food service workers. This will help remove financial barriers that could prevent staff from receiving necessary training.





4. Training Outside Working Hours





If training is necessary outside of regular working hours, the following provisions are required:







Food service personnel need to be informed about the necessity of scheduling the training outside of regular hours.



Food service personnel need to be informed about the necessity of scheduling the training outside of regular hours.



Workers should be consulted to find times that minimize disruptions for them.



Workers should be consulted to find times that minimize disruptions for them.



Staff attending the training must be compensated at their regular pay rate, including overtime as applicable.



Staff attending the training must be compensated at their regular pay rate, including overtime as applicable.



No penalties or discrimination should be faced by workers who are unable to attend training scheduled outside of their working hours.







5. Relationship to Existing Laws





The provisions in this bill do not alter any existing Federal, State, or local laws related to employer-employee relationships. This ensures that current labor protections remain in effect.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Mark Pocan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mark Pocan:

H.R.3367: Improving Training for School Food Service Workers Act of 2025

H.R.2737: ELON MUSK Act

H.R.1950: Protect Social Security and Medicare Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Mark Pocan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pocan.

Representative Mark Pocan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mark Pocan is worth $753.0K, as of July 2nd, 2025. This is the 312th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pocan has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Mark Pocan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pocan.

Representative Mark Pocan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Representative Mark Pocan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Mark Pocan's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pocan.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.