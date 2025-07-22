New Bill: Representative Keith Self introduces H.R. 4263: 123 GO Act

We have received text from H.R. 4263: 123 GO Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the 123 GO Act, aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the United States' nuclear sector in international markets. It includes several key components:





1. Purpose and Intent





The bill expresses the intent of Congress that certain executive actions related to advancing nuclear reactor technologies for national security align with U.S. interests.





2. Negotiation of Agreements





The Secretary of State is tasked with leading negotiations for agreements related to nuclear cooperation, specifically under the provisions of section 123 of the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. This includes:









Establishing New Agreements:



The bill aims for the Secretary of State to negotiate at least 20 new nuclear cooperation agreements by January 3, 2029.



Renewing Existing Agreements:



The Secretary of State is also to seek to renegotiate or renew any existing agreements that are set to expire within ten years of the bill's enactment.







3. Enhancing Global Competitiveness





A program will be implemented to enhance the competitiveness of U.S. nuclear suppliers, investors, and lenders in international markets. This program includes:









Expedited Agreements:



Facilitating quicker intergovernmental agreements regarding nuclear energy and fuel supply chains with countries looking to export nuclear technology.



Promoting International Standards:



Encouraging adherence to international nuclear damage compensation agreements.



Identifying Regulatory Burdens:



Recognizing and addressing any statutory or regulatory challenges that hinder the export of U.S. nuclear technology and services.



Fostering Import Decisions:



Encouraging positive decisions by other countries regarding the acceptance of U.S. nuclear technology and resources.







4. Consultation and Oversight





The implementation of these initiatives will be done in consultation with other government sectors, including the Secretaries of Commerce and Energy, and will be reviewed by the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy as well as the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy.





Relevant Companies









NEE



(NextEra Energy, Inc.) – As a major player in renewable and nuclear energy, NextEra may benefit through enhanced opportunities for collaboration and export of nuclear technology.



DNN



(Denison Mines Corp.) – Operating in the uranium mining sector, this company could see increased demand for uranium with renewed nuclear projects and exports.



BEPC



(Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.) – This company may benefit from potential investments in nuclear power as a complementary energy source to renewables.





