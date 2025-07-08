New Bill: Representative Kathy Castor introduces H.R. 4162: Community Solar Consumer Choice Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4162: Community Solar Consumer Choice Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 12 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Community Solar Consumer Choice Act of 2025 aims to enhance access to community solar programs across the United States. Here are the key components of what this bill would do:





Establishment of Community Solar Consumer Choice Program





Within one year of the bill's enactment, the Secretary of Energy would be required to create a program intended to:







Increase access for individuals, especially those without direct access to onsite solar energy, including low- and moderate-income individuals.



Assist businesses and nonprofit organizations in participating in community solar.



Support state, local, and Tribal governments in community solar initiatives.







Alignment with Existing Programs





The program would be designed to work in conjunction with existing federal programs that target low-income communities, ensuring that resources are effectively utilized.





Support for State, Local, and Tribal Governments





The Secretary would provide:







Technical assistance to various governmental entities to facilitate projects that enhance access to community solar.



Help in developing innovative financial and business models for community solar, including affordable rate structures.



Utilization of National Laboratories for data collection and dissemination to aid private entities in financing and operating community solar facilities.







Federal Participation in Community Solar





The bill encourages the Secretary to broaden current grant, loan, and financing programs to encompass community solar initiatives.





Community Solar Program Standards





The bill mandates that all electric utilities (excluding Tribal utilities) must offer community solar programs accessible to all their ratepayers, ensuring equitable participation, including for low-income customers. Tribal utilities may also initiate community solar programs and can access specific resources provided under this Act.





A community solar program would be defined as providing a service that allows electric consumers to benefit from solar-generated electricity, applied as credits against their utility bills. Furthermore, there would be provisions for various entities to take ownership roles in community solar facilities as necessary to enhance customer benefits and manage market concentration.





Compliance and Enforcement





State regulatory authorities and nonregulated electric utilities would need to review these community solar program requirements within specified timeframes and take necessary actions to ensure compliance.





Additionally, prior actions in states concerning community solar standards are acknowledged to avoid redundancy in compliance efforts.





Federal Contracts for Public Utility Services





The bill also modifies federal contract terms for public utility services, allowing contracts to extend up to a maximum of 30 years.





