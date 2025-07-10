New Bill: Representative John R. Moolenaar introduces H.R. 4142: No Adversarial AI Act

We have received text from H.R. 4142: No Adversarial AI Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



No Adversarial AI Act



, aims to protect the United States government from artificial intelligence (AI) systems developed by foreign adversaries. Here are the key components of the bill:





1. Identification of Foreign Adversary AI





The bill mandates the creation of a list of AI systems that are produced or developed by foreign adversaries. Key points include:







The Federal Acquisition Security Council must develop this list within 60 days of the bill's enactment.



The Federal Acquisition Security Council must develop this list within 60 days of the bill's enactment.



After 180 days, the list must be published on a publicly accessible website by the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, in coordination with the Federal Acquisition Security Council.



After 180 days, the list must be published on a publicly accessible website by the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, in coordination with the Federal Acquisition Security Council.



The list must be updated at least every 180 days.



The list must be updated at least every 180 days.



AI can be removed from this list if a certification is provided declaring it is not developed by a foreign adversary, followed by a review and approval by the Federal Acquisition Security Council.







2. Acquisition and Use of Foreign Adversary AI





The bill prohibits the U.S. government from acquiring or using AI technology developed by entities listed as foreign adversaries. The main points are:







Within 90 days of the bill's enactment, heads of executive agencies must evaluate AI from covered foreign adversary entities for exclusion based on the previously mentioned list.



Within 90 days of the bill's enactment, heads of executive agencies must evaluate AI from covered foreign adversary entities for exclusion based on the previously mentioned list.



Agencies have the authority to mitigate risks concerning foreign adversary AI, but the heads of agencies can seek exemptions in certain circumstances.



Agencies have the authority to mitigate risks concerning foreign adversary AI, but the heads of agencies can seek exemptions in certain circumstances.



Exceptions may occur for valid scientific research, evaluations, tests, counterterrorism activities, or to maintain critical functions of the agency.







3. Definitions and Scope





The bill defines several key terms, such as:









Artificial Intelligence:



As defined by previous legislation, it encompasses various systems and techniques in AI.



As defined by previous legislation, it encompasses various systems and techniques in AI.





Foreign Adversary:



Refers to countries or entities deemed adversarial to U.S. interests.



Refers to countries or entities deemed adversarial to U.S. interests.





Executive Agency:



Defined as any agency in the executive branch of the U.S. government.







4. Congressional Oversight





The bill establishes that specific congressional committees (the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform) will oversee the implementation and compliance with the Act.





5. Accountability Measures





The act ensures that necessary checks are in place to support transparency and the proper management of the risks associated with foreign adversary AI technologies.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Representative John R. Moolenaar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John R. Moolenaar:

H.R.4142: No Adversarial AI Act

H.R.4043: Line 5 Act

H.R.3194: LOCOMOTIVES Act

H.R.2914: NO LIMITS Act of 2025

H.R.2874: Defense of Conscience in Health Care Act

H.R.2306: The Adams Memorial-Great American Heroes Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative John R. Moolenaar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moolenaar.

Representative John R. Moolenaar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John R. Moolenaar is worth $524.5K, as of July 10th, 2025. This is the 346th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Moolenaar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative John R. Moolenaar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moolenaar.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.