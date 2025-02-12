New Bill: Representative John H. Rutherford introduces H.R. 470: Red Snapper Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 470: Red Snapper Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 22 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill is titled the Red Snapper Act of 2025 and aims to regulate how and when the Secretary of Commerce can issue rules regarding fishing in the South Atlantic region, specifically concerning bottom closures for red snapper and other species managed under the Fishery Management Plan for the Snapper-Grouper Fishery. Here are the key points of the bill:





Purpose and Findings







The bill recognizes the significance of fishing as an economic contributor in the South Atlantic, particularly noting that recreational fishing in Florida generates around $14 billion and supports approximately 119,000 jobs.



Red snapper is acknowledged as a valuable fish for both recreational and commercial fishing communities.



In 2018, a 6-day recreational red snapper fishing season contributed an estimated $13 million to the regional economy.



Fishery managers have been effectively working to recover red snapper populations since 2010, leading to high stock abundance and strong recruitment.



Record high populations have resulted in increased unintentional catches and discards of red snapper, which is leading to higher mortality rates for the fish.



Despite these issues, local experts believe that the red snapper fishery has largely recovered.



Suggestions have been made for future management that may include shorter fishing seasons or broader area closures to further protect the red snapper population.



The State of Florida has expressed concerns regarding the economic effects of potential area closures on fishing activities.



A significant investment ($8.7 million) has been made in independent research to accurately assess the red snapper population in South Atlantic waters, highlighting the importance of incorporating this data into future fishery management decisions.







Main Provisions of the Bill





The bill stipulates that the Secretary of Commerce:







Must refrain from issuing any interim or final rule or Secretarial Amendment that enacts area or bottom closures in the South Atlantic for species managed under the Snapper-Grouper Fishery Plan.





This prohibition stands until two conditions are met:







The South Atlantic Great Red Snapper Count study is completed.



The data from this study is integrated into the subsequent stock assessment of red snapper in the region.









Implications





The bill is designed to ensure that regulatory decisions regarding fishing closures in the South Atlantic region are based on the most current scientific assessments of red snapper populations rather than potentially outdated or incomplete data. This approach aims to balance the needs of the fishery with economic considerations for local communities and stakeholders involved in the fishing industry.





Relevant Companies









FDX



(FedEx Corporation): If fishing regulations are tightened, it may impact the logistics and shipping of seafood, including red snapper, affecting transportation costs and operations.



SEAS



(SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.): Changes in fishery management, especially concerning recreational fishing, could influence visitor attractions related to marine life and fishing experiences.





