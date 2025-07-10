Stocks
New Bill: Representative Jeff Crank introduces H.R. 4075: Fire Weather Development Act of 2025

July 10, 2025 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar

We have received text from H.R. 4075: Fire Weather Development Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-23, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill aims to enhance the capabilities of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in forecasting and detecting fire weather and fire environments, which are essential for managing wildfires. Below are the primary components and goals of the proposed legislation.



Establishment of a New Program



NOAA will establish a program designed to:




  • Improve forecasting and detection of fire weather conditions


  • Enhance communication related to these forecasts


  • Collaborate with federal and state agencies, local emergency managers, and other pertinent organizations



Specific Goals



The goals of the program include:




  • Improving the accuracy of fire weather forecasts to help reduce loss of life and property


  • Predicting wildfire ignition, spread, and intensity


  • Monitoring fire weather conditions and smoke dispersion


  • Ensuring effective communication of risks and warnings regarding wildfires


  • Enhancing early detection of wildfires


  • Developing novel tools and techniques for understanding fire weather


  • Understanding the impact of prescribed burns on fire behavior



Collaboration with Stakeholders



NOAA is required to engage various stakeholders, including the weather industry and academic entities, to gather input for program development. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the program meets the needs of all relevant parties.



Research and Development Activities



The NOAA can conduct various activities to fulfill the program's objectives, including:




  • Developing new tools and analytics for land management agencies


  • Utilizing sensing technologies for improved monitoring and forecasting


  • Conducting grid-based assessments of fire danger levels


  • Exploring the social and behavioral aspects of fire weather communication


  • Educating and training individuals regarding wildfire management



Use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems



The bill emphasizes the role of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in collecting fire weather data. NOAA will assess the benefits of using UAS for fire monitoring and may develop pilot programs to test these technologies.



Interagency Coordination



An Interagency Coordinating Committee on Wildfires will be established to streamline the development and delivery of fire weather information across various agencies. This committee will also avoid duplication of efforts among agencies involved in wildfire management.



National Advisory Committee on Wildfires



A National Advisory Committee will be formed to provide assessments and recommendations on wildfire forecasting and communication methods. This committee will consist of professionals from various sectors, including academia and emergency management.



Fire Weather Testbed



NOAA will create a fire weather testbed to evaluate the accuracy and usability of fire weather technologies and models through engagements with federal and local entities, academia, and private sectors.



Incident Meteorologist Workforce Assessment



The bill mandates an assessment of the Incident Meteorologist workforce and training needs to prepare for upcoming challenges related to wildfires, including identifying the required workforce over the next five years.



Public Safety Communication Research



NOAA will assess the standards for communication coordination among firefighters and fire response officials, along with improving real-time information dissemination methods related to fire management.



Funding Appropriations



The bill proposes specific appropriations for various initiatives within the program, including funding for research, the testbed, workforce assessments, and UAS programs.



Definitions



Key terms related to the bill, such as "fire environment" and "fire weather," are defined to clarify the context of the proposed legislation.



Relevant Companies





  • BA

    - Boeing: May provide UAS technology for monitoring fire conditions.



  • GOOG

    - Alphabet: Could be involved in data analysis and forecasting technologies through various subsidiaries.



  • CSCO

    - Cisco: May supply communication technologies to enhance data sharing in wildfire management.

