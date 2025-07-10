New Bill: Representative Jeff Crank introduces H.R. 4075: Fire Weather Development Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4075: Fire Weather Development Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-23, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill aims to enhance the capabilities of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in forecasting and detecting fire weather and fire environments, which are essential for managing wildfires. Below are the primary components and goals of the proposed legislation.





Establishment of a New Program





NOAA will establish a program designed to:







Improve forecasting and detection of fire weather conditions



Improve forecasting and detection of fire weather conditions



Enhance communication related to these forecasts



Enhance communication related to these forecasts



Collaborate with federal and state agencies, local emergency managers, and other pertinent organizations







Specific Goals





The goals of the program include:







Improving the accuracy of fire weather forecasts to help reduce loss of life and property



Improving the accuracy of fire weather forecasts to help reduce loss of life and property



Predicting wildfire ignition, spread, and intensity



Predicting wildfire ignition, spread, and intensity



Monitoring fire weather conditions and smoke dispersion



Monitoring fire weather conditions and smoke dispersion



Ensuring effective communication of risks and warnings regarding wildfires



Ensuring effective communication of risks and warnings regarding wildfires



Enhancing early detection of wildfires



Enhancing early detection of wildfires



Developing novel tools and techniques for understanding fire weather



Developing novel tools and techniques for understanding fire weather



Understanding the impact of prescribed burns on fire behavior







Collaboration with Stakeholders





NOAA is required to engage various stakeholders, including the weather industry and academic entities, to gather input for program development. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the program meets the needs of all relevant parties.





Research and Development Activities





The NOAA can conduct various activities to fulfill the program's objectives, including:







Developing new tools and analytics for land management agencies



Developing new tools and analytics for land management agencies



Utilizing sensing technologies for improved monitoring and forecasting



Utilizing sensing technologies for improved monitoring and forecasting



Conducting grid-based assessments of fire danger levels



Conducting grid-based assessments of fire danger levels



Exploring the social and behavioral aspects of fire weather communication



Exploring the social and behavioral aspects of fire weather communication



Educating and training individuals regarding wildfire management







Use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems





The bill emphasizes the role of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in collecting fire weather data. NOAA will assess the benefits of using UAS for fire monitoring and may develop pilot programs to test these technologies.





Interagency Coordination





An Interagency Coordinating Committee on Wildfires will be established to streamline the development and delivery of fire weather information across various agencies. This committee will also avoid duplication of efforts among agencies involved in wildfire management.





National Advisory Committee on Wildfires





A National Advisory Committee will be formed to provide assessments and recommendations on wildfire forecasting and communication methods. This committee will consist of professionals from various sectors, including academia and emergency management.





Fire Weather Testbed





NOAA will create a fire weather testbed to evaluate the accuracy and usability of fire weather technologies and models through engagements with federal and local entities, academia, and private sectors.





Incident Meteorologist Workforce Assessment





The bill mandates an assessment of the Incident Meteorologist workforce and training needs to prepare for upcoming challenges related to wildfires, including identifying the required workforce over the next five years.





Public Safety Communication Research





NOAA will assess the standards for communication coordination among firefighters and fire response officials, along with improving real-time information dissemination methods related to fire management.





Funding Appropriations





The bill proposes specific appropriations for various initiatives within the program, including funding for research, the testbed, workforce assessments, and UAS programs.





Definitions





Key terms related to the bill, such as "fire environment" and "fire weather," are defined to clarify the context of the proposed legislation.





Relevant Companies









BA



- Boeing: May provide UAS technology for monitoring fire conditions.



BA - Boeing: May provide UAS technology for monitoring fire conditions.





GOOG



- Alphabet: Could be involved in data analysis and forecasting technologies through various subsidiaries.



GOOG - Alphabet: Could be involved in data analysis and forecasting technologies through various subsidiaries.





CSCO



- Cisco: May supply communication technologies to enhance data sharing in wildfire management.





Representative Jeff Crank Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jeff Crank:

H.R.4075: Fire Weather Development Act of 2025

H.R.1984: BLOC Act

H.R.1913: BLOC Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Jeff Crank on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crank.

Representative Jeff Crank Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jeff Crank is worth $2.3M, as of July 10th, 2025. This is the 208th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crank has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jeff Crank's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crank.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.