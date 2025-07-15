New Bill: Representative Jared Huffman introduces H.R. 4180: Canyon’s Law

We have received text from H.R. 4180: Canyon’s Law. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as Canyon's Law, aims to prohibit the use of M–44 devices, commonly known as cyanide bombs, on public land. An M–44 device is designed to release sodium cyanide when triggered by an animal, which is intended to control predators like coyotes and foxes that threaten livestock. However, these devices have been heavily criticized due to their dangerous nature, particularly because sodium cyanide is classified as a highly toxic pesticide.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Prohibition of Use:



The bill explicitly prohibits any preparation, placement, installation, setting, deployment, or otherwise using M–44 devices on public land.



Removal of Existing Devices:



Federal, State, or county agencies that currently have M–44 devices on public land will have 30 days from the enactment of the bill to remove all such devices.



Definitions:



The bill provides clear definitions for:







M–44 device:



Describes the device itself and includes other common names like M–44 ejector device or M–44 predator control device.







Public land:



Defined as any federal land managed by public land management agencies.







Public land management agency:



Includes agencies like the National Park Service, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and Forest Service.







Background and Findings







The active ingredient, sodium cyanide, is highly toxic and poses risks to both humans and the environment.



There have been multiple documented cases of accidental exposures and deaths of non-target animals, including over 50 family dogs, since the use of these devices began.



Two children were exposed to sodium cyanide from M–44 devices, leading to medical complications and the deaths of family pets.



The effectiveness of M–44 devices in targeting specific animals is low, with only a 53% success rate in killing intended targets, resulting in significant collateral damage to wildlife, including endangered species.







Implications





Relevant Companies



