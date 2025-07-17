New Bill: Representative Guy Reschenthaler introduces H.R. 4199: Modernize the Au Pair Program Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4199: Modernize the Au Pair Program Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Modernize the Au Pair Program Act of 2025," aims to clarify and enhance the federal regulation of the au pair program in the United States. Below are the main aspects of the bill:





Short Title





The bill can be referred to as the "Modernize the Au Pair Program Act of 2025."





Findings





The bill outlines several findings regarding the au pair program:







The program was created under the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act of 1961, aimed at promoting cultural exchange through childcare arrangements between foreign students and American families.



The program was created under the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act of 1961, aimed at promoting cultural exchange through childcare arrangements between foreign students and American families.



The au pair program, which began as a pilot in 1986, allows foreign students to live with American families, provide childcare, and gain cultural experience while studying.



The au pair program, which began as a pilot in 1986, allows foreign students to live with American families, provide childcare, and gain cultural experience while studying.



Congress has recognized the importance of the au pair program and has previously authorized it on a permanent basis, transferring authority from the United States Information Agency to the State Department.



Congress has recognized the importance of the au pair program and has previously authorized it on a permanent basis, transferring authority from the United States Information Agency to the State Department.



The program serves as a crucial source of affordable childcare for many American families, especially those with non-traditional work schedules, like military personnel or first responders.



The program serves as a crucial source of affordable childcare for many American families, especially those with non-traditional work schedules, like military personnel or first responders.



High costs of childcare are significantly impacting the economy, with losses totaling billions of dollars annually due to a lack of access to affordable care.







Clarification of Federal Regulatory Authority





The bill states that only federal regulations, specifically those from the Department of State, will govern the au pair program. State or local governments cannot create or enforce any laws or regulations regarding this program, ensuring uniformity across the country.





Proposed Rules and Regulations





The Secretary of State is required to submit a proposed rule within 90 days of the bill’s enactment. This proposed rule must include:







A standardized stipend for host families to provide to au pairs that accounts for the costs of living, such as room and board, while keeping the program affordable.



A standardized stipend for host families to provide to au pairs that accounts for the costs of living, such as room and board, while keeping the program affordable.



Increased flexibility in the program to better meet the needs of various families, especially those with unique work schedules.



Increased flexibility in the program to better meet the needs of various families, especially those with unique work schedules.



Encouragement of cultural immersion for au pairs within their host families, aligning with the program’s original purposes.







Goals of the Legislation





The overarching goal of this legislation is to ensure that the au pair program continues to operate effectively under federal guidance, providing clarity and confidence for American families utilizing its services while fostering cultural exchange.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Guy Reschenthaler Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Guy Reschenthaler:

H.R.4415: To require the Secretary of Energy to relocate the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

H.R.4199: Modernize the Au Pair Program Act of 2025

H.R.1496: Rare Earth Magnet Security Act of 2025

H.R.1344: Dennis and Lois Krisfalusy Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Reschenthaler.

Representative Guy Reschenthaler Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Guy Reschenthaler is worth $345.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 378th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Reschenthaler has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Guy Reschenthaler's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Reschenthaler.

Representative Guy Reschenthaler Stock Trading

We have data on up to $90.0K of trades from Representative Guy Reschenthaler, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Guy Reschenthaler's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Reschenthaler.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.