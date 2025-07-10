New Bill: Representative Gregory W. Meeks introduces H.R. 4140: Burma Genocide Accountability and Protection Act

We have received text from H.R. 4140: Burma Genocide Accountability and Protection Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This legislation, known as the Burma Genocide Accountability and Protection Act (or Burma GAP Act), aims to address the humanitarian crisis affecting the Rohingya people in Burma (Myanmar) and promote accountability for the genocide they have faced. It establishes U.S. policy and provides a framework for action that includes several key elements:





Purpose of the Bill





The primary goals of the bill are to:







Support Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Burma and surrounding countries.



Hold accountable those responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities against the Rohingya people.



Encourage international cooperation to protect and ensure the rights and dignity of the Rohingya.







Policy Statements





The bill outlines several U.S. policy priorities, including:







Preventing genocide and punishing its perpetrators.



Ending atrocities against Rohingya and addressing the root causes of previous genocidal actions.



Empowering Rohingya leadership and ensuring their representation in decisions affecting their future.



Supporting comprehensive humanitarian assistance and protection efforts for Rohingya refugees.



Seeking the return to civilian governance in Burma and diplomatically isolating the current military junta until that occurs.







Humanitarian Assistance





The legislation mandates ongoing humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees, including:







Food, nutrition, healthcare, and basic living necessities.



Programs to combat gender-based violence and provide legal support.



Educational opportunities and vocational training.







Accountability Measures





The bill also aims to promote accountability for the genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Rohingya. This includes:







Supporting mechanisms to document and investigate human rights violations.



Encouraging international collaboration on justice and accountability efforts.



Engaging with future civilian leadership in Burma to address past atrocities and restore rights to the Rohingya community.







Oversight and Reporting





The Secretary of State is required to submit reports every year for five years detailing the effectiveness of the U.S. government's actions related to the Rohingya, including:







Responses to risks of future atrocities.



Humanitarian assistance provided.



Actions taken to promote justice and accountability.







Funding Provisions





The bill authorizes appropriations for the fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to support its objectives, including:







Funding for atrocity crime investigations and transitional justice efforts.



Support for programs that document evidence of ongoing atrocities in Burma.







Relevant Companies





None found.



