New Bill: Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter introduces H.R. 261: Undersea Cable Protection Act of 2025

February 05, 2025 — 10:38 am EST

We have received text from H.R. 261: Undersea Cable Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, titled the

Undersea Cable Protection Act of 2025

, aims to modify the National Marine Sanctuaries Act. Its primary focus is on the regulation of undersea fiber optic cables within national marine sanctuaries. The main provisions of the bill include:



Prohibition on Additional Authorizations



The bill states that once undersea fiber optic cables have been authorized by either Federal or State agencies, no further authorization or prohibitive actions can be taken by the Secretary regarding the installation, maintenance, operation, or recovery of these cables in national marine sanctuaries. In other words:




  • If a cable has received a federal or state permit to operate in a sanctuary, that cable does not need any additional permission to continue its activities.


  • This provision is designed to reduce regulatory hurdles for companies operating undersea fiber optic cables.



Encouragement of Interagency Cooperation



The bill encourages the Secretary to direct the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to cooperate with other federal agencies. This cooperation pertains to actions involving undersea fiber optic cables, reinforcing a collaborative approach among federal entities while handling such projects.



Overall Intent



The overarching goal of the Undersea Cable Protection Act of 2025 is to streamline the process for companies involved in the installation and maintenance of undersea fiber optic cables, thereby encouraging the development of this crucial infrastructure without unnecessary complications from additional regulatory requirements.



Relevant Companies





  • AMZN

    (Amazon.com, Inc.): This company may be impacted as it operates extensive global cloud services and data transmission networks that rely on undersea cable connectivity.



  • GOOGL

    (Alphabet Inc.): Alphabet has significant investments in undersea cables as part of its infrastructure for internet services, which could benefit from reduced regulatory burdens.



  • MSFT

    (Microsoft Corporation): Microsoft’s cloud services depend heavily on undersea cables for data transmission, and this bill could facilitate their infrastructure projects.

