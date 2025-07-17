New Bill: Representative Dave Min introduces H.R. 4256: Digital Coast Reauthorization Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4256: Digital Coast Reauthorization Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill is titled the



Digital Coast Reauthorization Act of 2025



. It serves to extend and update the existing Digital Coast Act, which is focused on providing and managing information related to coastal and ocean resources. The key changes made by this bill include:





Key Amendments









Data Accessibility:



The bill requires that data related to coastal resources be "fully and freely available." This means that the information should not only be accessible but also provided without restrictions, enabling broader public access and use.



Inclusion of Additional Data:



The legislation adds provisions for collecting and sharing data concerning underground infrastructure and subsurface utilities. This inclusion aims to enhance the understanding and management of coastal environments by offering more comprehensive and relevant information.



Extended Authorization Period:



The bill extends the authorization of the Digital Coast Act from 2025 to 2030. This means that the activities and funding associated with the Digital Coast will continue for an additional five years.







Purpose and Goals





The purpose of the Digital Coast Reauthorization Act is to improve the management of coastal and ocean resources by enhancing data availability and quality. By ensuring that this important environmental data is freely accessible, the bill aims to support research, policy-making, and various community needs surrounding coastal areas.





Moreover, the emphasis on integrating data about underground infrastructure aligns with modern challenges in managing coastal zones, where both surface and subsurface considerations are crucial for sustainable development and environmental protection.





Potential Impacts





By reauthorizing and expanding the Digital Coast Act, the bill is intended to strengthen efforts related to data collection and distribution, ultimately aiding in the responsible stewardship of coastal ecosystems and resources. Its implementation could influence various stakeholders, including government agencies, research institutions, and communities that rely on coastal and marine environments.





