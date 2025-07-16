New Bill: Representative Dave Min introduces H.R. 4237: SECURE Act

We have received text from H.R. 4237: SECURE Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-27, and currently has 12 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the **SECURE Act**, aims to amend the National Security Act of 1947 to enhance the procedures governing the denial or termination of access to classified information. The primary goals of the bill can be summarized as follows:





1. Expansion of Due Process Protections





The bill proposes to broaden the scope of individuals covered by certain provisions related to access to classified information. Specifically, it changes the wording in the current law from "employees in the executive branch of Government" to simply "individuals." This modification suggests that the requirements for due process protections will apply to a wider range of people, not just government employees.





2. Enhanced Reporting Requirements





Another key aspect of the SECURE Act is to increase transparency concerning the denial or revocation of security clearances. The current requirements for reporting will be amended to include:







The total number of individuals who were denied or had their security clearances revoked during the previous fiscal year.



Identification of the federal department or agency, or private-sector employer, involved with each individual who faced denial or termination of security clearance.



An explanation for the specific reasons behind each denial or termination.



A summary of the outcomes for any appeals or reviews related to those denials or terminations.







3. Aim for Greater Accountability





By mandating more comprehensive reports and going beyond just the federal sector, the SECURE Act seeks to promote accountability in the processes surrounding security clearance management. This may potentially lead to a more standardized approach in evaluating eligibility for access to classified information, with clearer justification provided for any decisions made.





4. Legislative Process





The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives and currently awaits further consideration. It was sponsored by Mr. Min along with several co-sponsors and has been referred to the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.





Relevant Companies





None found



