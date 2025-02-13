New Bill: Representative Dan Crenshaw introduces H.R. 424: State Border Security Reimbursement Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 424: State Border Security Reimbursement Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 12 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



State Border Security Reimbursement Act of 2025



, aims to provide financial reimbursement to states for their border security expenses. The primary focus of the bill is to address the financial burden that certain states, particularly Texas, have incurred due to what is described as a failure of the Federal Government to adequately manage border security.





Key Aspects of the Bill





Findings







The bill highlights that the responsibility of border security primarily lies with the Federal Government.



The bill highlights that the responsibility of border security primarily lies with the Federal Government.



It notes that Texas has had to allocate substantial public funds for border security as a result of perceived shortcomings by the Federal Government.



It notes that Texas has had to allocate substantial public funds for border security as a result of perceived shortcomings by the Federal Government.



Texas is reported to have spent over $3.2 billion on border security since the 2008-2009 budget, with specific allocations in each biennium budget cycle.



Texas is reported to have spent over $3.2 billion on border security since the 2008-2009 budget, with specific allocations in each biennium budget cycle.



The bill argues that citizens in border states are effectively being taxed twice for border security: once at the state level and again federally.



The bill argues that citizens in border states are effectively being taxed twice for border security: once at the state level and again federally.



It emphasizes that states are facing undue financial burdens when they use state funds for federally mandated responsibilities.







Reimbursement Framework





The bill sets forth a process for reimbursement for states that qualify based on their expenditures:









Eligibility:



States that have spent more than $2.5 billion on border security and enforcement in support of Federal efforts in the last ten years are eligible for reimbursement.



States that have spent more than $2.5 billion on border security and enforcement in support of Federal efforts in the last ten years are eligible for reimbursement.





Application Process:



Governors of eligible states must submit an accounting of all non-federally funded border security expenses incurred by the state and its municipalities within 180 days of the bill's enactment.



Governors of eligible states must submit an accounting of all non-federally funded border security expenses incurred by the state and its municipalities within 180 days of the bill's enactment.





Reimbursement Timeline:



The Federal Government is required to reimburse the eligible states for their expenses within one year of the submission of their application.







Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.