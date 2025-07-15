New Bill: Representative Chip Roy introduces H.R. 4200: End DED Act

We have received text from H.R. 4200: End DED Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "End DED Act," aims to prohibit the use of federal funds for the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) Program and any future programs that may arise as a successor to DED. Here are the key points regarding the bill:





Purpose of the Bill





The primary purpose of the bill is to end the DED Program, which is used to protect certain foreign nationals from being removed from the United States. This program was first used in 1990 and is based on the executive branch's authority rather than legislative approval from Congress. The bill asserts that immigration matters, including the granting of such protections, should be regulated solely by Congress.





Background on DED





The DED Program was introduced under the George H.W. Bush administration to assist individuals from certain countries where safe return is not possible. These countries include:







Kuwait



El Salvador



Haiti



Liberia



Venezuela



Palestine



Hong Kong



Lebanon







Individuals granted DED are eligible for work authorization and may travel outside the U.S., similar to individuals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which is a program established by Congress to provide temporary protections for nationals from countries experiencing dangerous conditions.





Congressional Findings





The bill includes several findings by Congress, highlighting the following points:







The executive branch's authority to defer the removal of aliens is seen as undermining Congressional control over immigration.



There are existing programs like TPS that provide for similar protections and that rely on Congressional authority.







Provisions of the Bill





The bill stipulates that no federal funds, resources, or fees can be used by officials of the federal government to implement or administer the DED Program or any successor program. This includes prohibiting resources allocated to various government departments such as the President's office, Department of Homeland Security, Attorney General's office, and the Department of State.





Impact of the Bill





By ending the DED Program, the bill would affect the legal status of current DED recipients. These individuals could potentially face removal from the United States unless they qualify for other forms of immigration relief or protections.





