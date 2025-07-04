New Bill: Representative Chellie Pingree introduces H.R. 4110: The Organic Dairy Data Collection Act

We have received text from H.R. 4110: The Organic Dairy Data Collection Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Organic Dairy Data Collection Act is a proposed legislation aimed at enhancing the collection and publication of data related to the production of organic dairy in the United States. Below are the key components of the bill:





Objectives of the Act





The act primarily focuses on three areas to improve data collection related to organic dairy:





1. Support for Data Collection





The Secretary of Agriculture will be tasked with providing support for programs that collect and publish information on the costs associated with producing organic milk. This data will include:







The costs of major organic feed materials such as corn, soybeans, and hay.



The costs of major organic feed materials such as corn, soybeans, and hay.



Prices for both domestically produced and imported organic feedstuffs.



Prices for both domestically produced and imported organic feedstuffs.



All other costs related to the production of organic milk.







2. Establishment of the Organic All Milk Price Survey





Within 90 days of the act becoming law, the Secretary will be required to create a new survey called the



Organic All Milk Prices Survey



. This survey aims to:







Gather and report monthly information on the prices that organic dairy farmers receive for their milk.



Gather and report monthly information on the prices that organic dairy farmers receive for their milk.



Include national data as well as regional data for the six areas with the highest levels of organic dairy production.







3. Reporting of Organic Milk Data





Within 180 days after the enactment, the Secretary must publish new periodic reports using data collected from various agricultural services. These reports will:







Provide cost-of-production data specific to organic milk by state.



Provide cost-of-production data specific to organic milk by state.



Include regional data on the total quantity of organic milk produced.



Include regional data on the total quantity of organic milk produced.



Report the mailbox prices (the amount received by farmers after all deductions) for organic milk in the major dairy-producing regions.



Report the mailbox prices (the amount received by farmers after all deductions) for organic milk in the major dairy-producing regions.



List prices for significant organic feed materials.







Conclusion of Key Components





The bill emphasizes the need for better data management in the organic dairy sector to support farmers and inform consumers about the organic milk market. This is intended to create an open platform for price transparency and economic analysis in organic dairy production.





Relevant Companies







None found





Representative Chellie Pingree Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Chellie Pingree:

H.R.4110: The Organic Dairy Data Collection Act

H.R.4047: Coastal Communities Ocean Acidification Act of 2025

H.R.3221: ICELAND Act

H.R.3077: Agriculture Resilience Act of 2025

H.R.3076: Strengthening Local Processing Act of 2025

H.R.3048: Ocean Regional Opportunity and Innovation Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Chellie Pingree on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pingree.

Representative Chellie Pingree Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Chellie Pingree is worth $7.4M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 113th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pingree has approximately $774.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Chellie Pingree's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pingree.

Representative Chellie Pingree Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.9M of trades from Representative Chellie Pingree, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Chellie Pingree's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pingree.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.