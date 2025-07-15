New Bill: Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick introduces H.R. 4168: PFAS National Drinking Water Standard Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4168: PFAS National Drinking Water Standard Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the PFAS National Drinking Water Standard Act of 2025, aims to establish a formal national regulation regarding the presence of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in drinking water. PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used in a variety of products for their water- and grease-resistant properties but are concerning due to their persistent nature in the environment and potential health risks.





Key Provisions of the Bill







The bill will codify a specific regulation created by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that deals with PFAS in drinking water. This regulation is referred to as the "PFAS National Primary Drinking Water Regulation."



The regulation mentioned is the final rule that was published in the Federal Register on April 26, 2024, and will be put into effect as law.



This means that, from the date the bill is enacted, the standards and guidelines set forth in the EPA's regulation will require public water systems to monitor and limit the levels of PFAS in drinking water supplies.



The bill emphasizes the importance of protecting public health by ensuring clean and safe drinking water, as excessive PFAS levels can lead to health problems.







Impact of the Regulation







Public water systems will be required to conduct regular testing for PFAS and meet the established limits, which may involve significant operational changes for some systems.



If levels exceed the designated limits, water systems may need to undertake remediation efforts to reduce PFAS concentration, which could involve costly treatments or upgrades to infrastructure.



This legislation aims to provide a national standard, allowing for uniformity across different states and localities regarding PFAS in drinking water.







Implementation and Enforcement







The EPA will be responsible for implementing and enforcing this regulation.



Penalties may be imposed on water systems that fail to comply with the testing and remediation requirements.



Public transparency is likely required, meaning that water systems may need to inform the public of testing results and any required actions taken to ensure compliance.







Summary of Goals







To mitigate the health risks associated with PFAS contamination in drinking water.



To create a consistent national standard, enhancing public health protections related to drinking water quality.



To hold water systems accountable for maintaining safe drinking water for consumers across the country.







Relevant Companies









DOW



- Dow Inc. produces a variety of chemical products, some of which may include PFAS. The implementation of PFAS regulations could affect their manufacturing and liability related to PFAS usage.



LYB



- LyondellBasell Industries is involved in producing various chemicals and may be impacted by stricter regulations around PFAS and its chemical processes.



MRK



- Merck & Co., being a pharmaceutical company, may be affected if they utilize any processes involving PFAS or face lawsuits regarding environmental health implications.





