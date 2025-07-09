New Bill: Representative Brandon Gill introduces H.R. 4172: OCED Elimination Act

We have received text from H.R. 4172: OCED Elimination Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the OCED Elimination Act, proposes to eliminate the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) within the Department of Energy. The main actions included in the bill are as follows:





Abolishment of OCED





The bill states that the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will be formally abolished. This means that the office, which was created to support and promote clean energy projects and technologies, will no longer exist as a separate entity within the Department of Energy.





Repeal of Related Provisions





In addition to abolishing the OCED, the bill calls for the repeal of specific provisions that were established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, specifically Section 41201. This section had provisions relating to the responsibilities and functions of the OCED.





Implications of the Bill





The passage of this bill would effectively cut funding and any future initiatives that would have been spearheaded by the OCED, potentially affecting ongoing clean energy projects and their development. Without this office, there might be a shift in how clean energy initiatives are funded and managed at the federal level.





Relevant Companies





None found



