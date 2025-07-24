New Analyst Forecast: $ZOOZ Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZOOZ. Maxim Group gave a rating of 'Hold' for $ZOOZ.
$ZOOZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZOOZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Speculative Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
$ZOOZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $ZOOZ stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 20,398 shares (+103.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,106
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 13,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,921
- UBS GROUP AG added 558 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $987
- CLEAR STREET LLC removed 407 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $720
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $531
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 14 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.