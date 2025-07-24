New Analyst Forecast: $ZOOZ Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZOOZ. Maxim Group gave a rating of 'Hold' for $ZOOZ.

$ZOOZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZOOZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Speculative Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZOOZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZOOZ forecast page.

$ZOOZ Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ZOOZ Data Alerts

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $ZOOZ stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.