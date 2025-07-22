New Analyst Forecast: $ZIMV Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZIMV. Matt Miksic from Barclays set a price target of 19.0 for ZIMV.

$ZIMV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZIMV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZIMV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $23.0 on 02/27/2025

$ZIMV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ZIMV stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

