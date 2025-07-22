New Analyst Forecast: $ZIMV Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZIMV. Matt Miksic from Barclays set a price target of 19.0 for ZIMV.
$ZIMV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZIMV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZIMV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 07/22/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 05/15/2025
- David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $23.0 on 02/27/2025
$ZIMV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ZIMV stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 840,000 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,072,000
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 182,406 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,969,984
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 149,500 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,614,600
- UBS GROUP AG removed 142,527 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,539,291
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 117,229 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,266,073
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 106,589 shares (+174.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,151,161
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 87,060 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $940,248
