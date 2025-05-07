New Analyst Forecast: $XPRO Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XPRO. Eddie Kim from Barclays set a price target of 12.0 for XPRO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPRO forecast page.

$XPRO Insider Trading Activity

$XPRO insiders have traded $XPRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JARDON (President & CEO) purchased 45,200 shares for an estimated $493,132

ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $205,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $XPRO stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.