New Analyst Forecast: $WSC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WSC. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $WSC.
$WSC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WSC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSC forecast page.
$WSC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$WSC Insider Trading Activity
$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIK OLSSON has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699 and 1 sale selling 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991.
- HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600
- BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,337 and 0 sales.
- SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681
- TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $317,032 and 0 sales.
- GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955
- JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525
- GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 8,127,029 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,849,120
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,410,481 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,880,589
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,639,559 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,293,248
- DF DENT & CO INC removed 2,580,128 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,305,281
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 2,556,587 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,517,835
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,791,298 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,918,918
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. added 1,759,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,855,040
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.